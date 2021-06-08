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Let's Talk Astrology - Fauci, Mad Moms, and Money
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10 views • June 08, 2021
oday we take a look at the daily astrological chart and discuss how it relates to current events. We will discuss how we called what is going on with Fauci right now. We will look at a Zero Hedge video that is great example of the energies in play. We will also discuss crypto currency.
Watch our May 2020 Fauci Video--See Who is Delivery Your News Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1N-ehcLFid0&;list=PLAvwajxZEe5c5HZBlARrSMXwFb7STkcWw&index=3
Our website" Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Us on: Twitter, Twitch, Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, Theta.TV
#astrology #drfauci #horoscope
Watch our May 2020 Fauci Video--See Who is Delivery Your News Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1N-ehcLFid0&;list=PLAvwajxZEe5c5HZBlARrSMXwFb7STkcWw&index=3
Our website" Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Us on: Twitter, Twitch, Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, Theta.TV
#astrology #drfauci #horoscope
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