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Emergency Broadcast !! Malicious Medical Murder Happening Right Now - How You Can Help !!
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473 views • January 22, 2022
MIRRORED
Hospitals are murder factories. They will kill you. Attorney Thomas Renz rushing to the airport to catch a flight out to the hospital to stop a murder in progress.
The Stew Peters Show.
Call: Mercy Hospital Heart and Vascular Center 763-236-8800
Care (Murder) Coordinator is Heather her direct line: 763-236-8321
Call them. Ride their sorry asses into the ground. A man's life is at stake. Try to stop these murdering bastards.
PLEASE SHARE & MAKE THIS VIRAL!
Hospitals are murder factories. They will kill you. Attorney Thomas Renz rushing to the airport to catch a flight out to the hospital to stop a murder in progress.
The Stew Peters Show.
Call: Mercy Hospital Heart and Vascular Center 763-236-8800
Care (Murder) Coordinator is Heather her direct line: 763-236-8321
Call them. Ride their sorry asses into the ground. A man's life is at stake. Try to stop these murdering bastards.
PLEASE SHARE & MAKE THIS VIRAL!
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