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https://gnews.org/post/pakf2b7c
06/20/2022 Real America News Network: Frontline Dr. Simone Gold is arrested for being outspoken. The government has forgotten that they work for the people. It is the good hard working Americans that make the money and voluntarily pay that money to a non-governmental body called the IRS，in exchange for a social contract that the government maintains the roads, bridges and security apparatus