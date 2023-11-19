Never again is NOW! Palestine's UN Rep. Nada Abu Tarbush EXPOSES Israel's War Crimes in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Palestine Deep Dive at:-
https://youtu.be/exMIunx37Po?si=bVph_KdIrbd-NcC9
19 Nov 2023State of Palestine UN Representative, Nada Abu Tarbush, gives an eviscerating address to the State of Israel at the 5th Meeting the High Contracting Parties (CCW), Geneva. 17 Nov 2023.
Source: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1b/k1bf0dm04k
