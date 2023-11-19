Create New Account
Never again is NOW! Palestine's UN Rep. Nada Abu Tarbush EXPOSES Israel's War Crimes in Gaza (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Palestine Deep Dive at:-

https://youtu.be/exMIunx37Po?si=bVph_KdIrbd-NcC9

19 Nov 2023State of Palestine UN Representative, Nada Abu Tarbush, gives an eviscerating address to the State of Israel at the 5th Meeting the High Contracting Parties (CCW), Geneva. 17 Nov 2023.


Source: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1b/k1bf0dm04k

jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

