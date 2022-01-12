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Naturally Heal Your Vision with Claudia Muehlenweg
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61 views • January 12, 2022
Most people receive a diagnosis of less-than-perfect vision and then go through the conventional steps to augment their eyesight with glasses, contacts, or corrective surgery. This has certainly been the case for the last 40+ years, as nearsightedness has exponentially increased worldwide since the 1970s.
Claudia Muehlenweg challenges conventional methods of vision correction, asserting that these so-called solutions actually do more harm than good. Her belief that the quality of one’s vision has less to do with genetics and more to do with lifestyle and stress response underpin her mission as the founder of Holistic Vision, LLC, and the creator of the Naturally Clear Vision Method. As a Natural Vision Improvement Expert, Claudia Muehlenweg’s comprehensive approach to eye health encompasses a look at diet, lifestyle habits, and trauma history. Her focus on the root causes of vision problems, and how to improve them, has made her a highly sought-after speaker and workshop leader around the globe.
Timestamps:
0:00 - Intro
1:05 - About Claudia Muehlenweg
3:06 - What do we need to know about vision health?
4:23 - Can we improve our vision at any age?
6:05 - How does stress or trauma impact your vision?
8:05 - What should we do if we notice a vision change?
10:07 - What types of food support healthy vision?
14:29 - What are other healthy lifestyle choices that support healthy vision?
18:25 - How does exercise impact vision?
19:38 - What are the top 3 things we should take away from this conversation?
23:52 - Are there any vitamins and supplements we should be looking into?
24:59 - How can we learn more about how to heal our vision naturally?
With the events of the past year rolling out across the planet, people have been spending a tremendous amount of time on screens…from computers to tablets, to cell phones…we haven’t had the time to consider the impact of this added screen time to our vision or our overall health. In this episode, we discuss various healing remedies, tools, and hacks to help support your vision – naturally. If you are on a mission to improve your vision, you won’t want to miss what Claudia Muehlenweg shares with us!
Guest Website:
http://myholisticvision.com/
Download Free Gift:
"10 Habits Guide" https://www.naturallyclearvision.com/10habits
Guest Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holisticvisioncoach/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/BatesvisionLosAngeles
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ClaudiaMuehlenweg
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SeeClearlyWithoutGlasses/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/claudiamuehlenweg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/batesvision
To learn more about C60, please visit: https://c60purplepower.com/what-is-c60
Use the Coupon Code: THEC60SHOW for 15% off your first order at:
https://c60purplepower.com
Disclaimer: These statements and products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information on this show, and C60 Purple Power products, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. Please consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen. Individual results may vary.
Claudia Muehlenweg challenges conventional methods of vision correction, asserting that these so-called solutions actually do more harm than good. Her belief that the quality of one’s vision has less to do with genetics and more to do with lifestyle and stress response underpin her mission as the founder of Holistic Vision, LLC, and the creator of the Naturally Clear Vision Method. As a Natural Vision Improvement Expert, Claudia Muehlenweg’s comprehensive approach to eye health encompasses a look at diet, lifestyle habits, and trauma history. Her focus on the root causes of vision problems, and how to improve them, has made her a highly sought-after speaker and workshop leader around the globe.
Timestamps:
0:00 - Intro
1:05 - About Claudia Muehlenweg
3:06 - What do we need to know about vision health?
4:23 - Can we improve our vision at any age?
6:05 - How does stress or trauma impact your vision?
8:05 - What should we do if we notice a vision change?
10:07 - What types of food support healthy vision?
14:29 - What are other healthy lifestyle choices that support healthy vision?
18:25 - How does exercise impact vision?
19:38 - What are the top 3 things we should take away from this conversation?
23:52 - Are there any vitamins and supplements we should be looking into?
24:59 - How can we learn more about how to heal our vision naturally?
With the events of the past year rolling out across the planet, people have been spending a tremendous amount of time on screens…from computers to tablets, to cell phones…we haven’t had the time to consider the impact of this added screen time to our vision or our overall health. In this episode, we discuss various healing remedies, tools, and hacks to help support your vision – naturally. If you are on a mission to improve your vision, you won’t want to miss what Claudia Muehlenweg shares with us!
Guest Website:
http://myholisticvision.com/
Download Free Gift:
"10 Habits Guide" https://www.naturallyclearvision.com/10habits
Guest Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holisticvisioncoach/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/BatesvisionLosAngeles
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ClaudiaMuehlenweg
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SeeClearlyWithoutGlasses/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/claudiamuehlenweg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/batesvision
To learn more about C60, please visit: https://c60purplepower.com/what-is-c60
Use the Coupon Code: THEC60SHOW for 15% off your first order at:
https://c60purplepower.com
Disclaimer: These statements and products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information on this show, and C60 Purple Power products, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. Please consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen. Individual results may vary.
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