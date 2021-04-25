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President Dwight D. Eisenhower Farewell Address
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60 views • April 25, 2021
President Dwight D. Eisenhower's farewell address to the nation on January 17, 1960. This is the speech where he warns of the rise of the Military Industrial Complex and the out of control government bureaucracies, as well as academia, giving rise to what we now know as the Deep State.
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