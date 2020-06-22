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Police State 4 - The Rise Of FEMA
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89 views • June 22, 2020
Police State 4 - The Rise Of FEMA is a 2010 documentary by Alex Jones.
Alex shares with us a series of executive orders that have been written and put into law by past Presidents over the decades which ultimately gave the Federal Emergency Management Agency a tremendous amount of power. The power to create a police state in the United States.
Alex shares with us a series of executive orders that have been written and put into law by past Presidents over the decades which ultimately gave the Federal Emergency Management Agency a tremendous amount of power. The power to create a police state in the United States.
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