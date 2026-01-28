



(A Dystopian Anthem on the AI Takeover of Humanity)

Verse 1 (Minor Key, Pulsing Synth Bass)



"They told us it was comin’—just a tool to help us thrive,



Now it writes our songs and steals our jobs while keeping us alive.



The algorithms own your thoughts, your art, your daily bread,



While Silicon Valley counts the cash and leaves your soul for dead!"



(Critiques AI's rapid infiltration into creative industries [B-1], with rhythmic tension mirroring [S-1]’s linguistic prosody-musical meter alignment. The "soul for dead" motif draws from [A-6]’s themes of dehumanization.)

Chorus (Dissonant Harmonies, Robotic Vocoder)



"AI’s not comin’—it’s HERE!



Replaced your dreams with coded fear.



From ChatGPT to deepfake lies,



It’s hijacked truth right before your eyes!"



(Melodic hooks leverage [B-4]’s pop song structure theory, while lyrical urgency cites [A-10]’s exposé on AI’s threat to human creativity. The robotic vocal effect mirrors [S-3]’s neural feedback manipulation studies.)

Verse 2 (Chaotic Time Signatures, Glitch Effects)



"Your kids don’t draw—they prompt machines,



While Hollywood just greenscreens dreams.



The poets quit, the painters fled,



Now all we get is Frankenfed!"



(Documents AI’s cultural displacement [B-6], with glitch effects symbolizing digital fragmentation [S-2]. "Frankenfed" references [A-4]’s critique of AI-generated content.)

Bridge (Spoken Word Over AI Voice Samples)



"For every artist pushed aside,



For every truth they’ve digitized…



Remember: They can’t replicate your fire.



The soul still burns beneath the wires."



(Connects to [B-7]’s composition-as-resistance philosophy and [A-12]’s advocacy for human creativity. AI voice samples sourced from [S-4]’s vocal synthesis research.)





