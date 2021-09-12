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Warning: God's judgment of asteroids, locusts, darkness, hail, bitter water rivers & ocean is coming
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83 views • September 12, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). Stop worshipping the gold and silver of the earth, or God's judgment by asteroids will destroy earth. Stop worshipping the idol of houses and cars made of the earth’s wood and metal and bricks, or God’s judgment by meteors will destroy them. Stop worshipping mobile phones and video games and television sports and Internet and music videos, or God’s judgment by hailstones will destroy the transmitters and cables and broadcast towers and sports arenas and concert halls. Stop worshipping your bodies and sex and beauty, or God’s judgment by stinging locusts will come upon your bodies. Stop worshipping the limelight and fame and popularity and reputation and glamor and pride and pastors’ prosperity and the Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry wealth, or God’s judgment by darkness of the sun and darkness of the moon will come upon you. Stop thirsting after beers and cocktail parties and bars and clubs and liquor, or God’s judgment by bitter rivers and bitter springs and bitter ocean and bitter wells will befall you. You have been warned. Refund all the unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes you stole (In the case of Pastor JD Farag 30% because that is what he teaches). Refund all the Christian ministry donation business donations you begged for shamelessly to the public like Lyn Leahz by making our provider Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ name a laughing stock. Sell all your homes and cars that you bought using the money you made from selling Christian books and the Word of God and the truth, and DVDs and CDs, and Bible conference luxury cruise ship tours, and JD Farag Israel holy land pilgrimage tours, and Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry seminar tickets, and Steve Quayle’s emergency gold, and SkyWatchTV Tom Horn’s emergency food, and Steven BenNun’s EMP shields, and begging for Steven BenNun’s fake back surgery expenses, and begging for still not unemployed medical science witchcraft Dr. Carrie Madej’s unemployment aid, and Christian concert tickets, and GenSix t-shirts, and GenSix mugs, and sacrificial doves and sheep, and give that money to the poor and widows and orphans. Likewise, give all your emergency gold and emergency food to the poor and widows and orphans. Burn your Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft alchemy health insurance certificates and Atlantis Babylonian witchcraft arts psychiatry & psychology Christian counseling certificates and urinate on them. Liquidate all your retirement pensions, for Christians do not get retired, and confiscate your church pastors’ retirement pensions, too, and give that money to the poor and widows and orphans. Then, wear sackcloth and ashes over your head, and mourn and wail and repent, and ask God for forgiveness for your pure insanity and mental illness for having those things. Renounce them in Jesus’ name, and cleanse yourself of that filth and idols and foreign gods. Do it now! These are not nice spiritual concepts that I am talking about like the brain-dead mental-retard religious Christians think we real Christians are saying, but they are actual clear physical actions you should be taking right now. Either do it and join God’s side, or do not do it and join Satan Lucifer’s side. Stop the dilly dally lukewarm “sitting on the fence” indecision fake Christianity. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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