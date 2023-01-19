2yrs ago 2020 Masks Timeline WHO’s U-turn Covid-19 Lockdowns Quarantines Curfews Pandemic
English Rose YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOf4cT0zcwo&feature=youtu.be
WHO 1 Dec 2020
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/337199/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.5-eng.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y
WHO 5 June 2020
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/332293/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.4-eng.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y
WHO 6 April 2020
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/331693/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.3-eng.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y
WHO 19 March 2020
31 March Q & A
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-infection-prevention-and-control-for-health-care-workers
Danish Mask Study
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOf4cT0zcwo&feature=youtu.be
Coronavirus Plushie Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hBT29lJQ7On7/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ngCZbwscsTcF/
