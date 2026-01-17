ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques & Kevin Fuller. Country Living, Out of The Cities. 401K & Roth IRA. Seventh Day Adventists must understand where we are prophetically to understand what God expects at this time. Ellen White stated: Houses and lands will be of no use to the saints in the time of trouble, for they will then have to flee before infuriated mobs, and at that time their possessions cannot be disposed of to advance the cause of present truth. I was shown that it is the will of God that the saints should cut loose from every encumbrance before the time of trouble comes, and make a covenant with God through sacrifice. If they have their property on the altar and earnestly inquire of God for duty, He will teach them when to dispose of these things. Then they will be free in the time of trouble and have no clogs to weigh them down. I saw that if any held on to their property and did not inquire of the Lord as to their duty, He would not make duty known, and they would be permitted to keep their property, and in the time of trouble it would come up before them like a mountain to crush them, and they would try to dispose of it, but would not be able. I heard some mourn like this: “The cause was languishing, God’s people were starving for the truth, and we made no effort to supply the lack; now our property is useless. Oh, that we had let it go, and laid up treasure in heaven!” I saw that a sacrifice did not increase, but it decreased and was consumed. EW 56.3 - EW 57.1





Housing will face a ‘significant headwind’ in 2026. Despite improving affordability and lower mortgage rates, economic anxiety is expected to mute a housing market rebound in 2026, a Bright MLS survey found.





US housing market poised to crash ‘worse than 2008,’ expert warns. And 50% plunge could start in 2026. Protect yourself





Affordable Housing’s Slow-Motion Financial Collapse. Nonprofit groups say swelling operating costs exceed the rent they collect for more than one in five of their apartments, housing some of the city’s most vulnerable tenants.





Mississippi Residents Say City Quietly Marked Their Homes for Takeover. A case over whether property owners could contest their properties being labeled “slum” or “blighted” could be revived by a federal appeals court.





Detroit couple hit with nearly $20K property tax bill after buying first home. Detroit couple’s tax burden surpasses down payment





Detroit couple smacked with $19,686 property tax bill after buying 1st home. Prior owner paid $3,500. Is the American dream quickly getting crushed? Homeownership is still sold as the safest rung on the American dream ladder, a place to park your money, build equity and finally exhale. But for Christa Hegedus and Steven Marsicano, that promise came with a price tag they didn’t see coming.





Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026 – ECAJ Submission





Australian government exploits Bondi shootings to launch historic attack on free speech





Australia to introduce ‘toughest ever’ hate laws





