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CHAUVIN COMMUNIST SCAPEGOAT: APPEAL THAT WILL FOREVER IMPACT AMERICA'S CULTURE
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71 views • November 15, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has been going for two weeks, and It’s obvious to everyone watching that this entire case is a travesty. Sadly, in today’s America, a competent jury isn’t something you can take for granted. We already learned that earlier this year in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin was turned into a scapegoat, and destroyed by a country that has decided to blame police for crime, instead of the criminals who commit it. His attorney Bill Mohrman joins Stew to discuss his appeal and what it means for the future of justice in America.
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Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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