What is Communion?

Some denominations serve communion on the first Sunday of the month, or the last Sunday, and by having a set schedule, it turns into a ritual rather than considering Jesus and His love for the human race. The Godhead decided in eternity past to pay for Adam’s sin and this is why the Bible says Jesus was slain before the foundation of the world. So as Jesus officiated over the final Passover Meal, He knew that He would soon be hanging on the cross.

The Son of God did not show any fear, grief, or horror because the redemption of humanity had already been decreed. This is why He served the cup and the bread with dignity and grace. That said, you don’t want to take communion unworthily. Only born again Christians should observe this sacrament, meaning unsaved people are not welcome to participate.

It is also the duty of each person to examine themselves and not to partake with unconfessed sins. Properly done, you can boldly approach the throne of God without fear of recrimination when you stand in the righteousness of Jesus.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1784.pdf

RLJ-1784 -- NOVEMBER 29, 2020

