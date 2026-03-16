SIMPLE MAINTENANCE THAT WILL EXTEND YOUR BATTERY'S LIFE 5 YEARS

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I had to butcher the video because Brighteon rejected it the first time I tried to post it claiming that I was trying to "Advertise" or "SPAM" a product. I'M NOT SELLING ANYTHING! I'M TRYING TO SHARE SOME KNOWLEDGE!
I encourage you to go and watch the original video at: https://youtu.be/qMpzdia15OQ