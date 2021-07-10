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Dylann Roof: Charleston Church Shooting | True News
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31 views • July 10, 2021
Nine people are dead after shooting which occurred 9pm on Wednesday at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The congregation, established in 1816, is one of the oldest African American churches in the United States.
Gunman Dylann Roof was attending a bible study meeting at the church and told the worshipers, "I have to do it. You rape our women and you’re taking over our country and you have to go."
One woman was specifically spared as Roof said, “I'm not going to shoot you because I want you to tell everyone what happened.”
Stefan Molyneux examines the news story, what is known about Dylann Roof, how this incident could have been prevented, incomprehensible parenting, false rape statistics, violence in Rhodesia/Zimbabwe, the call for gun control, the danger of SSRIs and a plea for an honest conversation about race in America.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
General Information
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2015/06/what-we-know-about-the-charleston-gunman.html
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/south-carolina-shooting-suspect-idd-as-dylann-storm-roof-21/
Rape Statistics
http://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/police-three-males-six-females-killed-charleston-church-shooting
http://archive.frontpagemag.com/readArticle.aspx?ARTID=26368
http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cvus05.pdf
http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cvus0602.pdf
South Africa and Rhodesia (Zimbabwe)
http://www.ibtimes.com/dylann-storm-roof-rhodesia-south-africa-white-supremacy-south-carolina-shooter-motive-1973253
http://www.irishtimes.com/news/zimbabwe-white-farmers-flee-rising-violence-1.392671
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/active/11442408/Zimbabwes-white-farmers-targeted-for-new-Mugabe-land-grabs.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1241761/We-torched-farm--come-eat-children-.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mugabe
http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/07/03/no-land-for-whites-mugabe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Zimbabwe
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/zimbabwe/1453729/Rape-gangs-targeting-whites-in-Zimbabwe.html
SSRIs
http://www.ibtimes.com/what-drugs-was-dylann-roof-suboxone-powerful-narcotic-found-charleston-shooter-1973919
http://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2012/02/15/maybe-its-time-for-drug-companies-to-drop-tv-ads/
http://ssristories.org/
The Truth About Gun Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFMUeUErYVg
Gunman Dylann Roof was attending a bible study meeting at the church and told the worshipers, "I have to do it. You rape our women and you’re taking over our country and you have to go."
One woman was specifically spared as Roof said, “I'm not going to shoot you because I want you to tell everyone what happened.”
Stefan Molyneux examines the news story, what is known about Dylann Roof, how this incident could have been prevented, incomprehensible parenting, false rape statistics, violence in Rhodesia/Zimbabwe, the call for gun control, the danger of SSRIs and a plea for an honest conversation about race in America.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
General Information
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2015/06/what-we-know-about-the-charleston-gunman.html
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/south-carolina-shooting-suspect-idd-as-dylann-storm-roof-21/
Rape Statistics
http://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/police-three-males-six-females-killed-charleston-church-shooting
http://archive.frontpagemag.com/readArticle.aspx?ARTID=26368
http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cvus05.pdf
http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cvus0602.pdf
South Africa and Rhodesia (Zimbabwe)
http://www.ibtimes.com/dylann-storm-roof-rhodesia-south-africa-white-supremacy-south-carolina-shooter-motive-1973253
http://www.irishtimes.com/news/zimbabwe-white-farmers-flee-rising-violence-1.392671
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/active/11442408/Zimbabwes-white-farmers-targeted-for-new-Mugabe-land-grabs.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1241761/We-torched-farm--come-eat-children-.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mugabe
http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/07/03/no-land-for-whites-mugabe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Zimbabwe
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/zimbabwe/1453729/Rape-gangs-targeting-whites-in-Zimbabwe.html
SSRIs
http://www.ibtimes.com/what-drugs-was-dylann-roof-suboxone-powerful-narcotic-found-charleston-shooter-1973919
http://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2012/02/15/maybe-its-time-for-drug-companies-to-drop-tv-ads/
http://ssristories.org/
The Truth About Gun Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFMUeUErYVg
Keywords
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