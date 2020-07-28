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AMERICAN DOCTORS ADDRESS CV-19 MISINFORMATION WITH SCOUTS PRESS CONFERENCE - BANNED VIDEO
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457 views • July 28, 2020
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American doctors held a "White Coat Summit" on Capitol Hill on July 27 to address what they are referring as "a massive disinformation campaign" surrounding coronavirus to which American life has fallen casualty.
While there’s already anxiety and misinformation regarding the global pandemic, Dr Stella Immanuel, a primary care physician from Houston, in a video from the press conference can be seen saying, "I personally treated over 350 patients with Covid-19. Patients who have diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, old people — my oldest patient is 92. I have put them on hydroxychloroquine, zinc and zithromax, and they are all well." She added, "I have not lost one patient. Fake studies and fake pharma companies say it doesn’t work. Nobody needs to die from this virus."
American doctors held a "White Coat Summit" on Capitol Hill on July 27 to address what they are referring as "a massive disinformation campaign" surrounding coronavirus to which American life has fallen casualty.
While there’s already anxiety and misinformation regarding the global pandemic, Dr Stella Immanuel, a primary care physician from Houston, in a video from the press conference can be seen saying, "I personally treated over 350 patients with Covid-19. Patients who have diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, old people — my oldest patient is 92. I have put them on hydroxychloroquine, zinc and zithromax, and they are all well." She added, "I have not lost one patient. Fake studies and fake pharma companies say it doesn’t work. Nobody needs to die from this virus."
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