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Crescendo building - overview
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30 views • September 23, 2020
We are in the middle of the greatest show ever presented to humans on Earth. It is coming at us so fast and with enough intricacy that most people are accepting far too much of it at face value. Their successes have frustrated me, but I now have a plan to address it.
I will break it down topic by topic and work to cover One A Day for the next week or two. The election, the riots, the vaccines, COVID, masks and so much more has been assembled to move the populace in certain directions that are highly detrimental to our lives and our liberty.
We need to fight for those. The battle starts with knowledge. I will do my part to help with that.
I will break it down topic by topic and work to cover One A Day for the next week or two. The election, the riots, the vaccines, COVID, masks and so much more has been assembled to move the populace in certain directions that are highly detrimental to our lives and our liberty.
We need to fight for those. The battle starts with knowledge. I will do my part to help with that.
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