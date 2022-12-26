Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mike Adam: Apocalypse & COMET STRIKES impacting Earth: & Read Below
325 views
channel image
Katy Odin
Published 20 hours ago |

https://www.infowarsstore.com/   Truth Earth Flood In 4033 B.C Water Shot out of Earth yes Asteroids Hit Atlantic Ocean Area Hit Atlantis but Atlantis was in Norway Area also in Antarctica 1/3 of 3 Area on Earth They help Noah with his Arc Ship but only 1/3 Escape Earth to Aldebaran. Yes Atlantis has Crystals Fly Ship. Adam & Eve Fell in 14000 B.C and Adam Son Able Has Children before he was Murder by Cain was   son of Satan , Satan is Reptilian .Eve has two baby with two father one of Satan (CAIN Half Human & Half Reptilian but look as a Human) but Son of Adam was 100% Human, Adam & Eve was Created after Almighty Rest on 7 Day 16000 B.C 

Keywords
trumpmike adamsalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenatlantisputinasteroidcometpfizerklaus schwa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket