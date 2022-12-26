Mike Adam: Apocalypse & COMET STRIKES impacting Earth: & Read Below

https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Truth Earth Flood In 4033 B.C Water Shot out of Earth yes Asteroids Hit Atlantic Ocean Area Hit Atlantis but Atlantis was in Norway Area also in Antarctica 1/3 of 3 Area on Earth They help Noah with his Arc Ship but only 1/3 Escape Earth to Aldebaran. Yes Atlantis has Crystals Fly Ship. Adam & Eve Fell in 14000 B.C and Adam Son Able Has Children before he was Murder by Cain was son of Satan , Satan is Reptilian .Eve has two baby with two father one of Satan (CAIN Half Human & Half Reptilian but look as a Human) but Son of Adam was 100% Human, Adam & Eve was Created after Almighty Rest on 7 Day 16000 B.C

