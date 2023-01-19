Cash And Carry. Always.

Discussing the necessity and purpose of carrying cash and not having too much money in the bank. And, the importance of being armed for self protection/self defense. Video of unarmed disabled man being swatted and shot by police at 5 am: https://ncrenegade.com/firing-squad-at-5-am/ thank you for watching. Take care and God bless.
