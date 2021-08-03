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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show On the Road!
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92 views • August 03, 2021
Tonight will be a short 90 Min show. Kevin J. Johnston is on the road, and, Derek The Noble Savage was In Edmonton covering the rally and the birthday party thrown for Pat King, and Chris Sky.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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