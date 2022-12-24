(PUSSY) KERMIT THE FROG CRYING YET AGAIN THIS TIME OVER BEING "MOBBED" ON TWITTER

This Guy is a Fraud and is Neck Deep in With the Agenda and Serves the Zionists, He is a Character They Created to Be Weaponised and People Are Seeing Through His Pseudo Intellectual Drivel and His Pathetic Beta Male Showmanship/Characteristics, He is Placed There to Make Men Think Being Weepy and Beta is Acceptable and Its All Part of the Plan to Unravel Society and Keep Righteous Men Away From a Revolution. Weepy Peterson You Are a Beta Clown and a Puppet of the ADL.

(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)

ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a

WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123

BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123

ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge

153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123

GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home

BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, Allowance Is Made for “Fair Use” for Purposes Such as Criticism, Comment, News Reporting, Teaching, Scholarship, and Research. Fair Use Is a Use Permitted by Copyright Statute That Might Otherwise Be Infringing. Non-profit, Educational or Personal Use Tips the Balance in Favor of Fair Use.