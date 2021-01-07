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RIP Ashli Babbit (Viewer Discretion is Advised)
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423 views • January 07, 2021
A clearer video who pulled the trigger and executed Ashli Babbit. A black man comes out from the left wearing the CCP muzzle and walks up, point blank fires.
Ashli was unarmed, officers were behind her on the stairs and no violence was done by the Trump supporters. (Viewer Discretion is Advised)
Ashli was unarmed, officers were behind her on the stairs and no violence was done by the Trump supporters. (Viewer Discretion is Advised)
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