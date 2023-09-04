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AIR, HEAVEN & DARWIN IS WRONG | 9-4-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
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28 views • September 04, 2023

Show #1970

Links from this broadcast: 

A Pirate looks at 40: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYRy4ZcdPC8&list=RDQYRy4ZcdPC8&start_radio=1

Jimmy Buffet in Heaven     https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/

Last Paragraph Darwinism   https://evolutionnews.org/2023/09/fossil-friday-seventy-years-of-textbook-wisdom-on-the-origin-of-multicellular-life-turns-out-to-be-wrong/?fbclid=IwAR1BqROMkeodCbDuAcj9aVCIHLxsekCclCsJ5codU8olYZmGHcj-15oE2ZM

EXPLANATION OF AIR  https://christianity.stackexchange.com/questions/18794/why-is-satan-called-the-prince-of-the-power-of-the-air

Def Power of air  https://www.biblegateway.com/resources/encyclopedia-of-the-bible/Power-Air

air in the bible  https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/words/Air

AIR  Def  https://www.biblestudytools.com/dictionary/air/
 Indians Name   Professional complainers  https://pjnewsletter.com/native-americans-redskins-president/
 Balloon  https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/videos/211904268554454
Mt Vernon   https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/videos/650948977133123
How Many heavens: https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/how-many-heavens-are-there.html
Darwin Tree of life: https://imgs.search.brave.com/NikWY-_HQZVIeoxBYH6aMcWPJkS0K9AiATR7BP3g9q4/rs:fit:860:0:0/g:ce/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbWFn/ZXMuc3F1YXJlc3Bh/Y2UtY2RuLmNvbS9j/b250ZW50L3YxLzVi/ZmMzZjU0NjIwYjg1/MGQyY2M5YzM3NC8x/NTczNjQ3MzU3NTIz/LTVUUzhEWFYwRDFD/VU1ZS0xFWVRQL0hh/ZWNrZWwrdHJlZStQ/dWJsaWMrZG9tYWlu/K3NxLmpwZw
Ephesians 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=eph+5&version=KJV
psalm 103: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+103&version=KJV
Charles Darwin history: https://totallyhistory.com/charles-darwins-education/

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

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