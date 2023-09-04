AIR, HEAVEN & DARWIN IS WRONG | 9-4-2023

Show #1970

Links from this broadcast:

A Pirate looks at 40: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYRy4ZcdPC8&list=RDQYRy4ZcdPC8&start_radio=1

Jimmy Buffet in Heaven https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/

Last Paragraph Darwinism https://evolutionnews.org/2023/09/fossil-friday-seventy-years-of-textbook-wisdom-on-the-origin-of-multicellular-life-turns-out-to-be-wrong/?fbclid=IwAR1BqROMkeodCbDuAcj9aVCIHLxsekCclCsJ5codU8olYZmGHcj-15oE2ZM

EXPLANATION OF AIR https://christianity.stackexchange.com/questions/18794/why-is-satan-called-the-prince-of-the-power-of-the-air

Def Power of air https://www.biblegateway.com/resources/encyclopedia-of-the-bible/Power-Air

air in the bible https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/words/Air

AIR Def https://www.biblestudytools.com/dictionary/air/

Indians Name Professional complainers https://pjnewsletter.com/native-americans-redskins-president/

Balloon https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/videos/211904268554454

Mt Vernon https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/videos/650948977133123

How Many heavens: https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/how-many-heavens-are-there.html

Darwin Tree of life: https://imgs.search.brave.com/NikWY-_HQZVIeoxBYH6aMcWPJkS0K9AiATR7BP3g9q4/rs:fit:860:0:0/g:ce/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbWFn/ZXMuc3F1YXJlc3Bh/Y2UtY2RuLmNvbS9j/b250ZW50L3YxLzVi/ZmMzZjU0NjIwYjg1/MGQyY2M5YzM3NC8x/NTczNjQ3MzU3NTIz/LTVUUzhEWFYwRDFD/VU1ZS0xFWVRQL0hh/ZWNrZWwrdHJlZStQ/dWJsaWMrZG9tYWlu/K3NxLmpwZw

Ephesians 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=eph+5&version=KJV

psalm 103: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+103&version=KJV

Charles Darwin history: https://totallyhistory.com/charles-darwins-education/

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop