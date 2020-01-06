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Is This The Real Reason Behind Impeachment Delay?
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58 views • January 06, 2020
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As Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats continue to hold off on turning the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, many are speculating as to the reason behind the delay. Although many possible scenarios have been tossed around, one very powerful explanation may have been overlooked. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
As Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats continue to hold off on turning the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, many are speculating as to the reason behind the delay. Although many possible scenarios have been tossed around, one very powerful explanation may have been overlooked. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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