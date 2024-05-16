Rafah Gaza Families Evacuate And Packup Tents & Go To Khan Yunis & Center Area
مطبخ ايزو غادة من غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Odk4_0CCic4
نزوح قصري من مدينة رفح، لعشرات الالاف من سكان قطاع غزة || يوميات في خيام النازحين
Short exodus from the city of Rafah, for tens of thousands of residents of the Gaza Strip || Diaries in the tents of displaced people
