Yikes! CNN Analyst’s Latest Thoughts on Impeachment Has Nancy Pelosi CRYING

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The Next News Network
The Next News Network
The Next News Network
Jim Hoft from The gateway Pundit reports, CNN legal analyst Paul Callan ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday for her bizarre display following the Democrat Party’s slapdash impeachment vote last week.