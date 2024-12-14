History lesson 1( Ευφρόσυνος-Rasputin)

Ένα ειδικό μάθημα ιστορίας, αφού οι ιστορίες των δύο "μοναχών" μοιάζουν τόσο πολύ. Παιδιά κάνατε υπέροχη δουλειά!!! Ένα από τα φαιδρά του Αφρόσυνου που μας κάνει να ξεκαρδιζόμαστε στα γέλια ως συνήθως με τα χάλια του είναι και το κάτωθι : Άνθρωποι που είχαν πιαστεί στά δίχτυα τους (βάζω και την μεγάλη μας αγία-Καλυψώ... ), και δόξα τω Θεώ!!!! ξαναγύρισαν στην αληθινή πίστη μας είπαν ότι στην ανόσια και λεπρή λειτουργία που κάνει ο ταλαίπωρος λέει ....¨και υπέρ πάσης επισκοπής ορθοδόξων...", μετά στο κήρυγμα (εδώ ως συνήθως ξερνάμε..) λέει... "μην ψάχνετε τώρα στα χρόνια αυτά ορθόδοξα μέρη, πατριαρχεία, επισκοπές, ιερείς, μοναστήρια, κτλ. Άρα, δεν υπάρχει κάτι ορθόδοξο να μνημονευτεί.... πέρα απ'τον εαυτό του!!!!!! Και γιατί δεν λές ρε Αφρόσυνε "και υπέρ εμού του μόνου αγίου και πολύ ορθοδόξου στην γή και της μητέρας μου καλυψώς τραγουδίστριας, να τελειώνουμε?? μήπως μυροβλίζεις κιόλας? ε?

A special history lesson, since the stories of the two "monks" are so similar. You guys did a great job!!!! One of Afrosyno''s fables that makes us laugh out loud as usual at his crap is the one below : People who were caught in their nets (I include our great saint Calypso... ), and thank God!!!! have returned to the true faith we were told that in the unholy and full of leprosy mass the poor man says ....¨and for all the diocesan orthodox...", then in the sermon (here we vomit as usual...) he says... "don't look now in these years for orthodox places, patriarchates, dioceses, priests, monasteries, etc. So, there is nothing orthodox to commemorate.... other than itself!!!!!! And why don't you say, Afrosyne, "and for me, the only holy and very orthodox person on earth, and for my mother Calypso, a good singer, let's get it over with; are you getting a holy myrrh , huh?