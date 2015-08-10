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[Aug 10, 2015] Living On A Globe Is NOT Reality. Experience Is The ONLY Reality. (38.4K views on YouTube)
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64 views • September 01, 2020
Living on a globe is simply impossible. It is pretend. It is make believe. This video also includes a response to TRUTHIRACY3 and his sad misunderstanding of the flat-earth model.
It must be hard for these "debunkers" to realize how life even works. The globe myth is simply a myth that has no basis in reality but works mathematically. That means nothing. They can keep fighting all they want and keep crying that they have come to the realization that their precious globe model is missing the #1 ingredient in the game of life... REALITY. Checkout him sound like a fool here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5tpb8dH9dc
Then somebody please tell him that the human beings who have brains on Earth realize that we do not spin 1000 mph. We do not fly through space at 66,600 mph while traveling 584 million miles around a sun. A few masonic clowns decided it would be funny to say so and then they worked it out mathematically and now a bunch of NASA boys can't come to grips with the reality of the situation.
Living on a ball is for clowns. That is all. I am a human being, much too smart to believe in pretend spinning globe land. But let them believe what they want. We will just start laughing. Hahahaha, a spinning ball in endless space? You must be kidding. Please tell me this is a joke!
DO NOT BE SURPRISED PLEASE IF YOU MAKE A RUDE COMMENT OR SPAM MY VIDEO COMMENTS IF I BLOCK YOU. NOT SURE WHY YOU WOULDN'T EXPECT THIS. IF I EVER WENT TO YOUR VIDEO, CALLED YOU A RETARD, QUESTIONED IF YOUR PARENTS WERE SIBLINGS AND THEN COPY/PASTED THAT COMMENT ON EVERY ONE OF YOUR VIDEOS... I"D EXPECT A BLOCK AND KNOW BETTER THAN TO CRY ABOUT IT AFTERWARDS. THIS IS ADULT LAND HERE. TRY IT. OR TAKE YOUR BALL AND GO HOME.
Tune in LIVE Monday's right here at http://youtube.com/c/jeranism for questions and answers with jeranism. Bob, TJ and Jeran LIVE.
Checkout http://jeranism.com for CHAT, FREE EBOOKS and MORE to come. Enjoy yourselves!
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
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➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
It must be hard for these "debunkers" to realize how life even works. The globe myth is simply a myth that has no basis in reality but works mathematically. That means nothing. They can keep fighting all they want and keep crying that they have come to the realization that their precious globe model is missing the #1 ingredient in the game of life... REALITY. Checkout him sound like a fool here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5tpb8dH9dc
Then somebody please tell him that the human beings who have brains on Earth realize that we do not spin 1000 mph. We do not fly through space at 66,600 mph while traveling 584 million miles around a sun. A few masonic clowns decided it would be funny to say so and then they worked it out mathematically and now a bunch of NASA boys can't come to grips with the reality of the situation.
Living on a ball is for clowns. That is all. I am a human being, much too smart to believe in pretend spinning globe land. But let them believe what they want. We will just start laughing. Hahahaha, a spinning ball in endless space? You must be kidding. Please tell me this is a joke!
DO NOT BE SURPRISED PLEASE IF YOU MAKE A RUDE COMMENT OR SPAM MY VIDEO COMMENTS IF I BLOCK YOU. NOT SURE WHY YOU WOULDN'T EXPECT THIS. IF I EVER WENT TO YOUR VIDEO, CALLED YOU A RETARD, QUESTIONED IF YOUR PARENTS WERE SIBLINGS AND THEN COPY/PASTED THAT COMMENT ON EVERY ONE OF YOUR VIDEOS... I"D EXPECT A BLOCK AND KNOW BETTER THAN TO CRY ABOUT IT AFTERWARDS. THIS IS ADULT LAND HERE. TRY IT. OR TAKE YOUR BALL AND GO HOME.
Tune in LIVE Monday's right here at http://youtube.com/c/jeranism for questions and answers with jeranism. Bob, TJ and Jeran LIVE.
Checkout http://jeranism.com for CHAT, FREE EBOOKS and MORE to come. Enjoy yourselves!
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
▶TUMBLR: http://jeranism.tumblr.com/
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
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