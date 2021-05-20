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Criminal Vaccine & Mask Experiments on Children Must Be Stopped! Ledger Report 1128
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280 views • May 20, 2021
Teachers unions forcing school children to wear a mask and get vaccinated is criminal and immoral. And, believe it or not, even in RED states where governors have banned attacking children in this manner, parents are still fighting to let their children breathe and protect them from being another innocent victim of the largest biological human experiment in the history of mankind. Graham Ledger speaks with Florida parent and board member of County Citizens Defending Freedom Jimmy Nelson about how/why it’s so important that parents push-back against school boards and teachers unions.
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