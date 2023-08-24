Create New Account
From Fiat To Building Biblical Wealth In The Kingdom
channel image
Sons of Liberty
849 Subscribers
48 views
Published Thursday

Chris Taylor from Financial Prepper and Taylor Welding on YouTube joins me in this episode as we talk about using fiat currency to turn it into biblical wealth: land, cattle and food. We'll also talk about sidehustles and point back to the Patriarchs and how God blessed them and their families in their day, as well as point to the ultimate wealth one can have and that is the person of Christ Himself.

goldlandwealthsilverfinancescattleweldingside hustlechris taylorrental properties

