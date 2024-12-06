© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇦🤝☠️ UKRAINIAN SPECIALISTS TRAIN TERRORISTS IN SYRIA - reveals HTS defector in interview above, reaffirming Kiev's role in destabilizing Syria, helping terrorists displace and terrorize civilians, a collateral for a chance to harm Russia.
After we finished training. We learned that specialists were Ukrainian nationals. They trained the guys to use kamikaze drones to target Russian army positions in Idlib [Northwestern Syria] - he reveals.
Reminder that even drones itself were provided by Ukraine following meetings with HTS terrorists in Turkey, months prior to resurgence of terror groups in Syria.
Source @IntelRepublic
