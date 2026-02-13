BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Truth About American Bread
jeffhertzog
jeffhertzog
1 follower
1
103 views • 1 day ago

The Truth About American Bread


If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)

My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog

You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.


Thank you all for your support!

healthfoodbreadwake up america
Recent News
Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Kevin Hughes
The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity&#8217;s soul

The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity’s soul

Kevin Hughes
Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Belle Carter
The prepper&#8217;s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

The prepper’s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Turning barren land into &#8220;heaven on Earth&#8221; and the future of food

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Turning barren land into “heaven on Earth” and the future of food

Jacob Thomas
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
