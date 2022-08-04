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FULL SHOW: COVID-19 Gain Of Function Hearing Exposes Fauci’s Crimes Against Humanity
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563 views • August 04, 2022

Finally there may be some truth and exposure of the crimes against humanity when it comes to gain of function research and the creation of covid-19. What type of responsibility should Anthony Fauci have for this and who else should be held accountable? The climate change thieves are finally admitting their true plan, no more cars or planes or air conditioning, because you're inherently bad for existing and wanting to live comfortably. Jim Hoft from the Gateway Pundit joins with breaking news on a legal development when it comes to the First Amendment. Owen Shroyer opens up the phone lines and a raging liberal provides an epic close to the broadcast.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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