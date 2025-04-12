BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUSTIN BIEBER NAMES VIPᵴ ★ WHO RAPED AND KILLED HIS UNBORN BABY 🎙 THE PEOPLE'S VOICE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
1068 views • 3 weeks ago

Visit https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv Or call 888 351 2043 for your FREE Gold Guide on how to bulletproof your IRA and 401(k) with gold tax-free.


Watch the full video by subscribing to The People's Voice Locals community: https://peoplesvoice.locals.com


Did you know Justin Bieber testified against the abusers in the entertainment industry, but the corrupt feds covered it up, desperate to protect the elite?


Now, we’ve got our hands on that testimony: rock-solid evidence tying D.C.’s political elite to the atrocities inflicted on Bieber and other young stars.


This is highly sensitive material. Join the People's Voice Locals community to watch the full vid: https://peoplesvoice.locals.com


Source: https://rumble.com/v6rypx3-leaked-video-justin-bieber-names-vips-who-raped-and-killed-his-unborn-baby.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Did you know Justin Bieber testified against the abusers in the entertainment industry, but the corrupt feds covered it up, desperate to protect the elite? The media covered it up too, bowing to the same masters pulling the strings.


But here’s the kicker: there’s a record of Bieber’s shocking testimony, and we’ve got our hands on it: rock-solid evidence tying D.C.’s political elite to the atrocities inflicted on Bieber and other young stars.


Picture a young Bieber, barely out of his teens, sitting in a stark room, spilling his guts in a deposition. His voice cracks as he claims the Satanic elite—obsessed with their twisted symbolism—targeted him relentlessly.


And here’s where it gets sick: Bieber says they didn’t just break him. They took his unborn child. A ritual, as he described it, called “exsanguination”— that involves draining every drop of blood from a kicking and screaming child.


The elite call it ‘red wine,’ a cocktail of adrenaline, hormones, and the negative energy they crave from the innocent. Pure horror, straight from the shadows.


The feds thought they’d buried it—sealed it in some black-site vault where no one would hear the screams. But whistleblowers are flooding out of the shadows, and the evidence is stacking up: names, dates, locations—a cabal sprawling from Hollywood’s glitzy soundstages to the cold marble of Capitol Hill.


Now, we’re about to blow the lid off something they will literally kill to keep quiet.


We’re the team that ripped Pizzagate open—Podesta’s coded emails, the Clinton ties, and Bieber’s first revelations back in 2016 when the world turned a blind eye. Diddy? We named the names while the spineless cowered.


And now, they thought they’d silenced Bieber, but his words are breaking free and the truth is emerging from the shadows.


Subscribe to The People’s Voice Locals community for the full video:


https://peoplesvoice.locals.com/


https://peoplesvoice.locals.com/post/6838203/exclusive-justin-bieber-drops-bombshell-video-elites-killed-my-unborn-child-in-satanic-sacrifice


https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/leaked-video-justin-bieber-names-vips-who-raped-and-killed-his-unborn-baby/

Keywords
justin biebersatanic music industrythe peoples voiceworldwide child sex trafficking ringmulti pronged offensive
