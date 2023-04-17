🆘kill Listed @Harris County TX Rosie and Babies 🆘

Update - extended to Friday URGENT ! Will ANYONE in Texas step up foster/ save/ adopt Rosie Mum and her little meatballs ?
kill listed @Harris county for Wednesday !
criminals Texas shelters
Now they want to separate pups from non, adopt them out to just anyone, then kill mom that’s how that goes in TX . And they get paid for it ...
Video courtesy Becky Mckeen
