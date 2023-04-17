Create New Account
🆘kill Listed @Harris County TX Rosie and Babies 🆘
Update - extended to Friday URGENT ! Will ANYONE in Texas step up foster/ save/ adopt Rosie Mum and her little meatballs ? 
kill listed @Harris county for Wednesday !

criminals Texas shelters 

Now they want to separate pups from non, adopt them out to just anyone, then kill mom that’s how that goes in TX . And they get paid for it ...

Video  courtesy Becky Mckeen

texasmurderanimal welfarekill listtaxpayer fraud

