Alien Bases, Scientology, and Reptilians — UFO Encounters & Gradual Disclosure w/ Pete Papaherakles
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
29 views • 1 day ago

In this in-depth, two-hour discussion, Brian Ruhe and Pete Papaherakles explore alien abductions, UFO sightings, and the hidden forces shaping humanity’s understanding of extraterrestrials.

🌌 Topics covered include:

• Alien abduction & trauma — stories of children taken by aliens and the emotional aftermath

• Personal encounters — burn marks, hypnotherapy revelations, and out-of-body experiences linked to ET contact

• UFO sightings — teardrop and candy cane-shaped craft, uncloaking UFOs in Los Angeles, and photos from the Sandia Mountains

• Disclosure debate — why governments and elites prefer gradual revelation over sudden disclosure, with cultural, religious, and economic implications

• Scientology & Reptilians — intersections of religion, intelligence agencies, and control systems tied to the ET presence

• New Mexico & Colorado hotspots — crystal beds, UFO superhighways, Nordic-type sightings, and the UFO Watchtower in Hooper, Colorado

🔮 The conversation also examines how cultural priming through science fiction, media, and intelligence operations has prepared the public for eventual disclosure, while raising questions about the role of powerful industries like Big Pharma and Big Oil in keeping the truth hidden.

This episode blends first-hand accounts with research, speculation, and critical debate—inviting you to question the deeper realities behind UFO phenomena, alien bases, and the reptilian influence.


Thank you to my close buddy Fred, for video editing.


Thank you to ChatGPT Plus for saving me paying my artist $45 for the thumbnail image.


Please do read Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis and Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/

