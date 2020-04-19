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Reigning NFL MVP Responds After Trump Shows Him Respect: 'Truzz Trump'
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26 views • April 19, 2020
By Joe Setyon
Published April 18, 2020
President Donald Trump exchanged some kind words Saturday with Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/reigning-nfl-mvp-responds-trump-shows-respect-truzz-trump/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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Published April 18, 2020
President Donald Trump exchanged some kind words Saturday with Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/reigning-nfl-mvp-responds-trump-shows-respect-truzz-trump/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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