© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli forces are infiltrating the town of Khiam in South Lebanon, attempting to seize areas they failed to control during the war—this time under the guise of a ceasefire. This video, filmed today by Al Manar correspondent Ali Shouaib on December 5, exposes their blatant aggression.
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/