871(or ¼ of) LA Fire-Fighters File Lawsuit Against the CCP Virus Vaccine Mandate

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10/09/2021 871 (or ¼ of) LA fire-fighters filed a lawsuit against the CCP Virus vaccine mandate because it’s not just about the vaccine, but also about due process and personal rights. If they are let go in less than two weeks, the entire LA fire-fighting system will collapse.