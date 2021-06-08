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MONDAY NIGHT AMERICA’S AUDIT UPDATE: 80% COUNTED
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180 views • June 08, 2021
MONDAY NIGHT AMERICA’S AUDIT UPDATE: 80% COUNTED – Ken Bennett Says “Several Weeks” Before Auditors will Confirm or Deny Biden’s Win

On Monday afternoon, The Gateway Pundit correspondent, Jordan Conradson spoke with Arizona Audit Senate Liasion Ken Bennett for the latest update on the momentous audit of the 2020 election.

At 10 AM this morning, they were just starting their 7th untouched pallet of boxes. When Conradson checked back in at 2 PM, that pallet was halfway completed. They will likely have just 5 untouched pallets tomorrow morning.

Jordan Conradson: What is the current ballot count?

Ken Bennett: Well I don’t have a precise count but I think we’re going to probably be about 80% completed by the end of the day, and I’m hearing that we’ll be all the way through the hand count this week. Now there’s also the paper evaluation that is running well behind the hand count of the votes on the ballots but anyone who’s been watching the floor can see that we’ve reduced the number of counting tables and increased significantly the number of paper valuation tables that are doing the images of the ballot and things like that. So we’re shifting resources to the area that we’re a little bit behind in which is the paper evaluation.
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arizonaauditmaricopa countyforensic audit
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