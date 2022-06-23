UK Army Chief: Our Troops Will Fight Russia on European Soil

Today on TruNews, Rick and Doc discuss the war-ratcheting taken place, now as the UK says that must be 'war-ready' to fight Russia. Drone attacks on Russian oil refineries may prompt a response from President Putin. SpaceX is moving into the war business as well, as calls for 'Assault Starships' are bandied about.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/22/22.





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