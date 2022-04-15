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Ep. 681 – Students Shocked To See French Teacher Put On Drag Performance At School
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50 views • April 15, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Middleton, Wisconsin, where students attending a fine arts show in the school auditorium were shocked to see their French teacher take the stage dressed in drag and dance for them.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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