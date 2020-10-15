CDC Admits There is No Quantifiable SARS-CoV-2 Virus

On page 39 of CDC document entitled "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel," which is dated July 13, 2020, the CDC is forced to admit that they do not even have an isolated sample of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that they say is responsible for the disease diagnosis that was named "COVID-19" by the World Health organization in March of 2020.Buried deep within that PDF document, in a section entitled, "Performance Characteristics," it reads as follows: "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA..."The key phrase there is: "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available..."Note: 2019-nCoV is now called SARS-CoV-2.Every object that exists in the universe can be "quantified," which is to say, measured. Therefore, to use of the term "quantified" in that phrase means that the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus, because it is unavailable to them. In other words, THE CDC HAS NO VIRUS.Therefore, all of the PCR and antibody tests that have been performed throughout the world to diagnose people with COVID-19 cannot be considered reliable or valid, because they were never designed tested using an actual sample of the virus, but instead upon theoretical parameters, or perhaps not even that.It could be that these tests are simply looking for coronavirus, which, as I've explained many times, is not specific enough to claim people have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. After all, there are thousands of different coronaviruses, the most common of which are the Common Cold and the Seasonal Flu, and there's probably very few people in the world who wouldn't test positive for coronavirus antibodies, or RNA leftover from a battle they had with the flu in the last 5-10 years.After all, Almost everybody has contracted a cold or the flu at some time within in the past 5-10 years. Even if they haven't, they still may have antibodies for coronavirus, even though they never got sick, because that's how our immune systems work to keep us healthy.This information indicates thousands of prominent scientists and researchers who have long been saying that "no virus exists," and that's why China has refused to provide a sample of the virus or its complete genome, to anyone, not even to the World Health Organization (WHO).Surely, if they are going to overturn civilization and put billions of people out of work in order to protect it from a virus that they're claiming is threatening the world, and they intend to develop tests and vaccines for such virus, that the CDC would at least follow the NIH's own "Gold Standard" for diagnosis of any virus by isolating (disaggregating) it from a sample, which any doctor could simply take from ANY of the millions of people who they've already claimed to have been infected with that virus.Surely, the CDC, which is he most powerful health organization in the world is capable of isolating a virus and fully mapping its genome, without any help at all from China or anyone else.Hmmm. Makes you wonder. Doesn't it?Not me. I knew what this was all about back in February. It's a giant, worldwide PSYOP/Globalist takeover operation [poorly] disguised a a grave viral pandemic. This is the excuse that the global elite will use to usher in every New World Order agenda they've been writing and speaking about for the past 100 years. What we will have when they are done exploiting this PLANdemic will be nothing less than abject global slavery for everyone but them.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...