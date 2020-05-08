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Gates, Bloomberg, Schmidt — 5G to Deliver Healthcare & Education
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33 views • May 08, 2020
Facebook’s new Supreme Court of Speech, Google’s Eric Schmidt picked by Cuomo to join Gates & Bloomberg to “reform” health care (they funded Event 201) and education (Gates was the main driving force behind Common Core). Health care & education will be done via 5G, of course
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