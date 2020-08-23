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Alerte Disparition ! Grippe 2020 - Masques - Silvano Trotta
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8 views • August 23, 2020
23 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_RakmsAeFE
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On va découvrir dans cette émission un médecin sénateur tchèque, un chef d'entreprise français et on va revenir sur la disparition mystérieuse de la grippe 2019-2020....
Sources :
https://hcqtrial.com/
La chaîne de François Ducrocq : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D-TcyCZeVk
https://cs.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_%C5%BDaloud%C3%ADk
https://www.ouest-france.fr/education/vendee-le-ministre-de-l-education-s-offre-un-bol-d-air-dans-un-centre-de-vacances-6945371
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/333136/WER9528-eng-fre.pdf?ua=1
https://www.labomoderne.com/gamme.sacs-dasri-dechets-biologiques-a-risques-infectieux.PR2515.html
https://www.lci.fr/politique/le-covid-19-moins-dangereux-pour-olivier-veran-aucun-argument-scientifique-ne-vient-etayer-cette-theorie-2162405.html
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On va découvrir dans cette émission un médecin sénateur tchèque, un chef d'entreprise français et on va revenir sur la disparition mystérieuse de la grippe 2019-2020....
Sources :
https://hcqtrial.com/
La chaîne de François Ducrocq : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D-TcyCZeVk
https://cs.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_%C5%BDaloud%C3%ADk
https://www.ouest-france.fr/education/vendee-le-ministre-de-l-education-s-offre-un-bol-d-air-dans-un-centre-de-vacances-6945371
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/333136/WER9528-eng-fre.pdf?ua=1
https://www.labomoderne.com/gamme.sacs-dasri-dechets-biologiques-a-risques-infectieux.PR2515.html
https://www.lci.fr/politique/le-covid-19-moins-dangereux-pour-olivier-veran-aucun-argument-scientifique-ne-vient-etayer-cette-theorie-2162405.html
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