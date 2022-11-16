Canadian Former Diplomat on China Charles Burton: Canada Needs To Take Actions To Protect Canadian Democracy From China’s Interference

https://gnews.org/articles/521280
Summary：11/13/2022 Canadian former diplomat on China Charles Burton: Canada needs to put more resources on protecting our elections from China’s interference. There needs to be some political will to make those who have made serious errors in terms of collaboration with a foreign power accountable for this ,and ensure that in future people who might want to take Chinese money to further their electoral prospects will think twice about it.
