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Dr. Sam Bailey Interviewed On Jerm WarFare - Viruses Do Not Cause Disease
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34 views • July 15, 2021
Credit to Jerm Warfare
Dr Sam Bailey (https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c) chatted to me about Germ Theory and why it needs to be challenged because of its potentially false premises.
And we chatted about her brilliant book, Virus Mania.
Source: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/sam-bailey:a
Dr Sam Bailey (https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c) chatted to me about Germ Theory and why it needs to be challenged because of its potentially false premises.
And we chatted about her brilliant book, Virus Mania.
Source: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/sam-bailey:a
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