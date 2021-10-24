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A great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: the third part of the ships were destroyed
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318 views • October 24, 2021
Revelation 8:8-9 "Then the second angel sounded: And something like a great mountain burning with fire was thrown into the sea, and a third of the sea became blood. And a third of the living creatures in the sea died, and a third of the ships were destroyed."
Jeremiah 51:42 "The sea has come up over Babylon; she is covered with the multitude of its waves."
**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
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You can download Jonathan's videos at:
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Other websites include:
ODYSEE
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BRIGHTEON
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INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
You Are Exiles Part 1
https://odysee.com/@thejonath.../you-are-exiles-dvd-part-1:7
You Are Exiles Part 2
https://odysee.com/.../you-are-exiles-part-2-(not-on-dvd):b
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
Jeremiah 51:42 "The sea has come up over Babylon; she is covered with the multitude of its waves."
**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
You Are Exiles Part 1
https://odysee.com/@thejonath.../you-are-exiles-dvd-part-1:7
You Are Exiles Part 2
https://odysee.com/.../you-are-exiles-part-2-(not-on-dvd):b
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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