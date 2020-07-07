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Art Bell R.i.P. 72 + His UFO Story - The Out There Channel Special Tribute Episode (13Apr2018)
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20 views • July 07, 2020
A Special Tribute for Art Bell, the King the air wavs
we shall never forget the legend.
Music and Slide show images
and his Amazing UFO story in this Out There
channel special.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
&
Earls Song (Chef MUFON investigator)
"Seventh Sister"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EFYKMtOB0k&;list=PLD7Hi01YJvrOp1C0HWfVrcV-9wLctkWxs
https://www.youtube.com/user/UrlieGee
and Photos from public google images
and News reports from
www.ajc.com
usa-online-news.com
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
we shall never forget the legend.
Music and Slide show images
and his Amazing UFO story in this Out There
channel special.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
&
Earls Song (Chef MUFON investigator)
"Seventh Sister"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EFYKMtOB0k&;list=PLD7Hi01YJvrOp1C0HWfVrcV-9wLctkWxs
https://www.youtube.com/user/UrlieGee
and Photos from public google images
and News reports from
www.ajc.com
usa-online-news.com
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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