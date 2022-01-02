© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A message for 2022: Three things to remember at this critical time - from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Follow
9
Share
Report
1541 views • January 02, 2022
For over three decades, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been one of the world’s leading environmental and children's health advocates.
“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
“The greatest crisis that America faces today is the chronic disease epidemic in America’s children.” - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Support the efforts of the Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
Share this short video message far and wide
“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
“The greatest crisis that America faces today is the chronic disease epidemic in America’s children.” - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Support the efforts of the Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
Share this short video message far and wide
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.